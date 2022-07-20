Facebook
Police attempt to ID man accused of lewd act at Gonzales store

The Gonzales Police Department is trying to identify a man accused of a lewd act in a Walmart.
By WAFB staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gonzales Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a person who allegedly committed a lewd act at a store.

According to Gonzales Police, the pictured suspect entered a Gonzales Walmart, followed a customer around the store, and committed a lewd act in public.

Anyone with information on the individual’s identity should contact Det. Burchell with the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9536.

