Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

People pack Livingston Parish Library Board of Control meeting in fear of banning books

People packed the Livingston Parish Library Board of Control meeting Tuesday night to protest...
People packed the Livingston Parish Library Board of Control meeting Tuesday night to protest the banning of books.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - People packed the Livingston Parish Library Board of Control meeting Tuesday night to protest the banning of books.

It comes after the book called, ‘Dating and Sex: A Guide for the 21st Century Teen Boy,’ was apparently discovered by someone at a branch of the Livingston Parish Library System.

Jamie Pope posted about the discovery on her Facebook page and has concerns.

“I don’t want to ban books. I am just concerned about this content being in the hands of 11 and 12-year-olds. I feel this specific book goes beyond education. I support there being a civil discussion about it. I think parents should at least be that involved if they aren’t okay with it. If they are, cool,” said Pope to WAFB.

Library Board of Control member Erin Sandefur put an item on the agenda to review book content.

Multiple people came up to the podium to speak. Some spoke out against the book being on the shelves, while others protested rumors about book bans.

WAFB did reach out to a spokesperson with the Livingston Parish Library System about the book in question on Monday, they had no comment.

WAFB did reach out to a spokesperson with the Livingston Parish Library System about the book...
WAFB did reach out to a spokesperson with the Livingston Parish Library System about the book in question on Monday, they had no comment.(Livingston Parish Library)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

Vehicle smoking on I-12 westbound before Holden
Vehicle smoking on I-12 westbound before Holden
A vehicle fire caused traffic delays on I-12 West from LA 43 (Albany) to LA 441 (Holden) on...
Vehicle fire causing delays on I-12 West from LA 43 to LA 441
Deidrick Moore.
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for attempted second-degree murder arrested
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, July 20
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, July 20