People pack Livingston Parish Library Board of Control meeting in fear of banning books

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - People packed the Livingston Parish Library Board of Control meeting Tuesday night to protest the banning of books.

It comes after the book called, ‘Dating and Sex: A Guide for the 21st Century Teen Boy,’ was apparently discovered by someone at a branch of the Livingston Parish Library System.

Jamie Pope posted about the discovery on her Facebook page and has concerns.

“I don’t want to ban books. I am just concerned about this content being in the hands of 11 and 12-year-olds. I feel this specific book goes beyond education. I support there being a civil discussion about it. I think parents should at least be that involved if they aren’t okay with it. If they are, cool,” said Pope to WAFB.

Library Board of Control member Erin Sandefur put an item on the agenda to review book content.

Multiple people came up to the podium to speak. Some spoke out against the book being on the shelves, while others protested rumors about book bans.

WAFB did reach out to a spokesperson with the Livingston Parish Library System about the book in question on Monday, they had no comment.

