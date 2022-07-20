Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Deputies search for 1 after chase ends with truck crashing into home; 3 others arrested

A chase that started in Livingston Parish ended with a truck crashing into a home in Tangipahoa...
A chase that started in Livingston Parish ended with a truck crashing into a home in Tangipahoa Parish, authorities said.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three of a truck’s four occupants are in custody after fleeing deputies and crashing into a home on Wednesday, July 20.

According to Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to pull over a pick-up truck near the I-12/ Albany exit, but the driver did not stop and continued to the Pumpkin Center exit.

The truck’s driver crashed into a home, and all occupants ran away on foot, according to LPSO.

Deputies say three of the vehicle’s occupants are in custody.

LPSO and Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office report that they are still searching for one person.

The pick-up truck is listed as stolen as per TPSO, added LPSO.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Nicholson Gateway Apartments on LSU Campus
Fire damages apartment complex on LSU campus undergoing renovations
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn
Heat Concerns
Dangerous heat to conclude the week
The women allegedly stole $4,328.30 worth of retail merchandise from Michael Kors located at...
Pair accused of stealing over $4K worth of merchandise from Michael Kors in Tanger Outlets