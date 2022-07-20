Judge sentences Baton Rouge man for receiving child porn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man will spend six and a half years behind bars after being convicted of receiving child pornography.

U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick sentenced Jason L. Istre, 45, of Baton Rouge, to 78 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for the receipt of child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr.’s Office.

His office reports that, according to admissions made during a plea, Istre knowingly received child pornography files over the internet around Oct. 1, 2021, using sophisticated computer programs to download and store images and videos of child pornography. Istre sought videos and images of minors, knowing they were under 18 years old, with the intent to receive child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Istre also possessed 1,700 total videos and approximately 45 images of child pornography, which were accessible through his laptop.

