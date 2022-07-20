Grand jury indicts grandmother, mother for murder in 4-year-old’s alcohol poisoning death

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury found sufficient evidence for a grandmother and mother to stand trial on murder charges in the death of a 4-year-old, according to court documents.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office said an autopsy found the cause of death for China Record was acute alcohol poisoning. She died on Thursday, April 21.

China Record (Ebony Record)

The 19th Judicial District Court said the grand jury on Wednesday, July 20, charged the child’s grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and the victim’s mother, Kadjah Record, 28, with first-degree murder. The court added Roxanne Record is also charged with cruelty to juveniles.

The indictment stated the pair was responsible for the child’s death on April 21. It also stated Roxanne Record on or about April 1 through April 21 “intentionally mistreated and/or neglected a child under the age of eight wherby unjustified pain and suffering was caused to said child.”

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the two adults forced the child to drink alcohol. While investigating, detectives said they learned the victim’s grandmother forced her to drink a bottle of whiskey while the mother watched. The warrant for her arrest stated the toddler’s BAC was .680.

The arrest warrant stated the child’s grandmother and mother were angry because she may have drunk alcohol from the bottle of whiskey that was on the counter, so the grandmother allegedly forced the toddler to drink the rest of the liquor that was in the bottle, which was possibly more than half full. It added the young girl had to drink the alcohol while on her knees in the hallway and the victim’s mother was there but failed to stop the girl’s grandmother from giving her the liquor.

A trial date has not been set.

A toxicology expert is weighing in after a grandmother is accused of killing her granddaughter by forcing her to drink a bottle of alcohol.

