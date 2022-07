BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students attending Glen Oaks Magnet High School will have to adhere to a new backpack protocol, according to school officials.

Only clear or mesh backpacks will be allowed on campus.

The new policy will be in place for the 2022-2023 school year.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.