Former Ascension Parish Court judge dies

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A long-time, former Ascension Parish Court judge has died.

The 23rd Judicial District and Ascension Parish Court announced Judge Pegram J. Mire Jr. passed away early Tuesday morning, July 19. Flags at all courthouse buildings in the district will be lowered until after Mire’s memorial services.

According to court officials, Judge Mire began practicing law in Ascension Parish in1978 and served as an assistant district attorney for the 23rd Judicial District. In 1984, he was elected as a judge for Ascension Parish Court and served there until 1997, when he was elected as Judge for the 23rd Judicial District, Division D.

His combined judicial service exceeded 23 years before he retired from the bench. Following his judicial retirement, Judge Mire remained active in the legal profession and frequently appeared in court, added court officials.

Officials say Judge Mire’s public service as a judge to the State of Louisiana and parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James will long be remembered.

