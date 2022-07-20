Facebook
Florida, Georgia, 2 others featured on Day 3 of SEC Media Days

Florida head coach Billy Napier
Florida head coach Billy Napier(SEC)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WAFB) - New Florida head coach Billy Napier was one of four coaches to take the podium on the third day of 2022 SEC Football Media Days.

Napier commented on other SEC coaches like Nick Saban and Kirby Smart. He said he learned a lot from Saban while an assistant coach at Alabama. He added he has lots of respect for Smart.

The former Ragin Cajuns head coach also said he is excited about his quarterback, Anthony Richardson.

Smart and his national champion Georgia Bulldog team also took center stage on Wednesday, July 20.

He was joined by his starting quarterback, Stetson Bennett. Smart said Bennett is a great leader and he believes the quarterback room is the strength of the team.

Arkansas and Kentucky were the other two teams in the spotlight on Day 3.

