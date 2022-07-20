Facebook
Fire damages unit at apartment complex on LSU campus

Fire breaks out at apartment building on LSU's campus
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department said at least one room was damaged at an apartment complex on the LSU campus on Wednesday, July 20.

It happened at Nicholson Gateway Apartments a little before 10:30 a.m.

Officials shut down southbound Nicholson Drive at Chimes Street while firefighters battled the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

