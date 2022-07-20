Fire damages unit at apartment complex on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department said at least one room was damaged at an apartment complex on the LSU campus on Wednesday, July 20.

It happened at Nicholson Gateway Apartments a little before 10:30 a.m.

Officials shut down southbound Nicholson Drive at Chimes Street while firefighters battled the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

