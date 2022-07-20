EBRSO seizes fentanyl, cocaine, guns during drug bust; arrests 2

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A two-month investigation into a drug trafficking organization has resulted in the arrest of two people, and the confiscation of guns and a number of drugs, including fentanyl and cocaine.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, over the past two months, EBRSO Narcotics and DEA have conducted an investigation into a drug trafficking organization led by John Sheppard aka “Boo Boo Sheppard” and Brian Andrews. During their investigation, agents reportedly identified numerous locations used to stash, process, and distribute street-level quantities of heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and prescription opioids.

According to EBRSO, agents arrested Sheppard and Andrews on Wednesday, July 20, and then simultaneously executed numerous search warrants, with help from multiple divisions, at the following locations: 1100 block Hickory St., 2400 block of S. Acadian, 1800 block of North St., 1100 block of Swart St., 2500 block of Gates Circle, 2000 block of Maple Ridge, and 1100 block of Louise St.

As a result, officials report that they seized approximately a quarter pound of fentanyl (street value $10,000); 1 pound of powder cocaine (street value $16,000); 1.7 ounces of crack cocaine (street value $1,700); 71 dosage units of oxycodone (street value $2,130); 10 dosage units of Hydrocodone; 3.9 grams of marijuana; $5,488 (pending seizure); 2020 Honda Civic (pending seizure); Glock .40 caliber semi-auto handgun (reported stolen); Glock 9mm semi-auto handgun; T/W 10mm semi-auto rifle; .22 caliber derringer handgun; and numerous scales and cutting agents.

John Sheppard, 51, is facing charges for possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, and oxycodone. He is also facing charges for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brian Andrews, 36, is facing charges for possession of heroin, cocaine, and oxycodone. He is also facing charges for possession of a stolen firearm, firearm by a convicted felon, firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, and drug paraphernalia.

