Another heat advisory today with little rain to cool things off

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another Heat Advisory is in effect today and has actually been expanded to include more of southeast Louisiana.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, July 20 (WAFB)

The advisory runs from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m., with high temperatures expected to reach the mid 90s and heat index values again peaking in the 105°-110° range for most.

Rain won’t be much help, with a less than 20% chance of showers and t-storms into the afternoon.

Rain chances are expected to rebound on Thursday and Friday compliments of a weak upper-low moving across the northern Gulf of Mexico. A 40%-50% chance of showers and t-storms is posted for both days, but it will still be hot, with highs reaching the mid 90s for many. It will be a close call on whether Heat Advisories are needed but suffice to say that plenty of heat will continue, even with better rain chances in the forecast.

An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out, with the Storm Prediction Center posting a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather for parts of our SW Mississippi counties on Thursday.

Into the weekend, high pressure should once again take control of our weather, resulting in lower rain chances and continued heat. Rain chances will run 20%-30% on both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid 90s, and upper 90s not out of the question.

The extended outlook points toward increasing tropical moisture moving into the area, which should result in better rain chances. Daily rain chances reach 40%-50% by Tuesday and remain there through the end of the week. Increased cloud cover and better rain chances should result in slightly less heat through much of next week.

