All lanes open on Airline Highway South at Goodwood Boulevard after crash

Airline Highway South at Goodwood Blvd. is closed due to a crash involving a concrete mixer...
Airline Highway South at Goodwood Blvd. is closed due to a crash involving a concrete mixer truck.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All lanes are open on Airline Highway South at Goodwood Blvd. following a crash involving a concrete mixer truck.

The highway reopened at 6 a.m., according to DOTD.

DOTD announced the road was closed for vehicle removal just before 5 a.m.

Police diverted traffic through the intersection.

