All lanes open on Airline Highway South at Goodwood Boulevard after crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All lanes are open on Airline Highway South at Goodwood Blvd. following a crash involving a concrete mixer truck.

The highway reopened at 6 a.m., according to DOTD.

All lanes are open on US 61 (Airline Hwy) South at Goodwood Blvd. Congestion is minimal. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) July 20, 2022

DOTD announced the road was closed for vehicle removal just before 5 a.m.

BREAKING: Crash blocking all lanes of Airline Highway SOUTH at Goodwood Boulevard (in front of BRPD Headquarters) involving a cement mixer truck. Police are directing traffic through that intersection. Backups are minimal at this time. pic.twitter.com/Ziu43UKMFR — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) July 20, 2022

Police diverted traffic through the intersection.

US 61 (Airline Hwy) South is now closed at Goodwood Blvd for vehicle removal. Congestion is being diverted east onto Goodwood Blvd. Congestion is minimal. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) July 20, 2022

