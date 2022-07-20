All lanes open on Airline Highway South at Goodwood Boulevard after crash
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All lanes are open on Airline Highway South at Goodwood Blvd. following a crash involving a concrete mixer truck.
The highway reopened at 6 a.m., according to DOTD.
DOTD announced the road was closed for vehicle removal just before 5 a.m.
Police diverted traffic through the intersection.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.