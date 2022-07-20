Airline Highway South at Goodwood Boulevard shut down due to crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Airline Highway South at Goodwood Blvd. is closed due to a crash involving a concrete mixer truck.

BREAKING: Crash blocking all lanes of Airline Highway SOUTH at Goodwood Boulevard (in front of BRPD Headquarters) involving a cement mixer truck. Police are directing traffic through that intersection. Backups are minimal at this time. pic.twitter.com/Ziu43UKMFR — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) July 20, 2022

DOTD announced the road was closed for vehicle removal just before 5 a.m.

US 61 (Airline Hwy) South is now closed at Goodwood Blvd for vehicle removal. Congestion is being diverted east onto Goodwood Blvd. Congestion is minimal. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) July 20, 2022

Police are diverting traffic through the intersection.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

