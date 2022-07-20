Airline Highway South at Goodwood Boulevard shut down due to crash
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Airline Highway South at Goodwood Blvd. is closed due to a crash involving a concrete mixer truck.
DOTD announced the road was closed for vehicle removal just before 5 a.m.
Police are diverting traffic through the intersection.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
