7 adults, 4 kids displaced in Central apartment fire

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Central Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Forest Grove Avenue, near Wax Road, that displaced seven adults and four children.

Firefighters say they arrived to find flames shooting through the roof.

One firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion and released by EMS.

Adjacent apartments received smoke and water damage.

The Red Cross was called to help displaced residents.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department, East Side and District Six Fire also helped with manpower and station coverage.

