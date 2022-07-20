Facebook
16th Annual Celebrity Waiter to benefit Baton Rouge Children’s Advocacy Center

The event will begin at 7 p.m. at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 16th Annual Celebrity Waiter event benefitting the Baton Rouge Children’s Advocacy Center (BRCAC) will take place on Wednesday, July 20 from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Celebrity Waiter, the sole fundraiser for BRCAC, has been held since 2006.

The event will raise funds to help provide services that the BRCAC offers to abused children in the area, along with their families.

Celebrity Waiter will bring hundreds of people to L’Auberge Casino & Hotel for a live and silent auction as well as the Celebrity Tipping Contest.

Click here to bid in the silent auction.

WAFB’s Tisha Powell and Jay Grymes will serve as Celebrity Waiters this year.

Click here to tip a Celebrity Waiter.

Tickets are available for purchase at the door and cost $75. A complimentary buffet, beer, wine and soft drinks are included.

Organizers say Celebrity Waiter is a fun way to help the non-profit organization raise funds to help those in need within East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville and Pointe Coupee parishes.

Click here for more information about the event.

