Worker injured at ExxonMobil Baton Rouge plant

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - ExxonMobil confirms that a worker was injured at the Baton Rouge plastics plant on the morning of Tuesday, July 19.

The company said the worker was treated on the scene before being taken to a local hospital to get evaluated further.

ExxonMobil did not provide details on how the worker was injured. An investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the incident.

The company said its highest priority remains the safety of its workforce and the surrounding community.

