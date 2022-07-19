Facebook
SU Ag center set for the 20th annual Morehouse parish farm field day

The field day will have the new agricultural technology and information to help small farmers expand the life of their farms(SU Ag Center)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. - Southern University Ag Center will hold its 20th annual Morehouse farm field day at 8 a.m. on Friday, July 22 located at Hills Farm, 13944 Horace Hill, in Bonita, LA.

The field day will include presentations on the importance of wills, USDA Updates, carbon credits, FMC herbicides, nematodes in soybeans, disease management for corn, and field tours of corn and soybean productions.

“The larger agricultural technology companies will be bringing information on new varieties and the new herbicides. The USDA NRCS will also be in attendance to discuss some of their programs such as cover crops and carbon. Farmers can actually get paid for carbon if they use cover crops,” Odis Hill said.

The 20th annual Morehouse parish farm field day is also in conjunction with the LSU Ag Center, the Morehouse Black Farmers and Landowners Association, and the National Black Growers Council.

Representatives from the SU and LSU Ag Centers will also be in attendance during the field day.

For additional information about the Morehouse Parish Farm Field Day visit http://www.suagcenter.com/

