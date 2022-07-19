Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Some violent youth offenders to move from Bridge City to Angola; will eventually move to Jetson Center near Baker

The governor is wrapping up after formally laying out plans to move some juveniles from that troubled New Orleans area detention center to our area.
By WAFB staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials will move some of the violent juvenile offenders from Bridge City Facility to Angola, confirmed Gov. John Bel Edwards during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say these juveniles will eventually move to the Jetson Center once a portion of it has been renovated to house them.

Youth will remain under the authority of the Office of Juvenile Justice during the transition, added officials.

RELATED STORY
‘It’s a temporary fix’: Violent youth offenders could be moving to Jetson Center near Baker sooner than expected

More details to come.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding

Latest News

LSU getting Popeyes on campus, first in SEC
Don't let the heat surprise you!
Heat advisory in effect until 7pm Tuesday, another issued again Wednesday
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly carjacking that took place late...
Man shot to death during carjacking; gunman not yet identified
Baton Rouge Judge Don Johnson has kept the temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of...
Judge again extends order stopping La. abortion ban