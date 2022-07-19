Some violent youth offenders to move from Bridge City to Angola; will eventually move to Jetson Center near Baker

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials will move some of the violent juvenile offenders from Bridge City Facility to Angola, confirmed Gov. John Bel Edwards during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say these juveniles will eventually move to the Jetson Center once a portion of it has been renovated to house them.

Youth will remain under the authority of the Office of Juvenile Justice during the transition, added officials.

More details to come.

