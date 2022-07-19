Facebook
Shrimp and Mango Ceviche with Cajun Caviar

Shrimp and Mango Ceviche with Cajun Caviar
By Chef John Folse
Jul. 19, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ceviche is a popular Latin American dish of raw fish marinated in citrus juice, onions, tomatoes, and chiles. Most avid fishermen will agree that no preparation of fresh fish is better than ceviche. Here, cooked shrimp is marinaded with the citrusy flavor of “ceviche” along with the sweetness of fresh mango, served in ripe avocado, then finally enhanced with our famous Cajun Caviar! What more could you ask for?!

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 8 Servings

Ingredients:

1½ pounds peeled, deveined, and cooked shrimp

1–2 ripe mangos, peeled, pitted, and diced (approximately 1½ cups)

3 ounces Cajun Caviar®

¾ cup fresh lime juice (from 6–8 limes)

1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered and seeded

½ cup diced red onions

2 tbsps mayonnaise

2 tbsps chopped fresh cilantro

1 tbsp chopped fresh chives

1 tbsp minced fresh mint

1 tbsp diced, seeded jalapeño

2 tsps kosher salt

4 ripe avocados, peeled, halved, and pitted

Method:

In a large bowl, combine shrimp and lime juice and let stand 10 minutes. Drain excess juice then add mangos, tomatoes, onions, mayonnaise, cilantro, chives, mint, jalapeño, and salt, stirring to mix. Slightly scoop centers out of each avocado half, creating small bowls. Serve ceviche in avocado halves and topped with Cajun Caviar.

