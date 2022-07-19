Parents plead not guilty in death of daughter found on couch with feces around it; trial date set for 2023

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The parents of a woman who died on a couch in their home pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning at the East Feliciana Parish Courthouse.

Clay and Sheila Fletcher are facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection to the death of their daughter, Lacey Fletcher.

36-year-old Fletcher was disabled and died at her parents’ home on Jan. 3, according to Dr. Ewell Dewitt Bickham III, the coroner in East Feliciana Parish.

Bickham told WAFB, Fletcher was found lying dead on a 1960s-style sofa, with urine and feces everywhere around her.

Lacey Fletcher (East Feliciana Parish Coroner's Office)

Back in May, a grand jury found enough evidence in the case for the parents to stand trial for murder.

The couple will be back in court on September 6.

The trial is tentatively set for February 6, 2023.

