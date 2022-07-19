Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Overturned trailer blocks traffic on I-12 West at I-10/I-12 merge; all lanes open

The right two lanes were blocked on I-12 West at the I-10/I-12 merge due to an overturned...
The right two lanes were blocked on I-12 West at the I-10/I-12 merge due to an overturned vehicle on Tuesday morning.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The right two lanes were blocked on I-12 West at the I-10/I-12 merge due to an overturned vehicle on Tuesday morning.

DOTD announced the accident just before 8:30 a.m.

Drivers coming to Baton Rouge from Denham Springs were encouraged to use Florida Boulevard or another alternate route.

The highway reopened around 9:30 a.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding

Latest News

Federation of Greater BR Civic Associations to hold meeting on traffic projects
One lane was shut down due to recovery efforts.
All lanes open after 18-wheeler fire on I-12 W in Livingston Parish
Sheets of plywood fell off an 18-wheeler and on top of at least one vehicle on I-10 on Monday,...
18-wheeler loses control of load, hits 2 cars; driver charged
Large sheets of plywood fell off an 18-wheeler and on top of at least one vehicle on I-10 on...
Aerial view of I-10 crash aftermath