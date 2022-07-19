Overturned trailer blocks traffic on I-12 West at I-10/I-12 merge; all lanes open

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The right two lanes were blocked on I-12 West at the I-10/I-12 merge due to an overturned vehicle on Tuesday morning.

BREAKING: The right two lanes are blocked on I-12 WEST at the 10/12 merge due to an overturned vehicle. Drivers coming to Baton Rouge from Denham Springs should avoid I-12 as backups start around Sherwood Forest. pic.twitter.com/aNLEviD5Ut — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) July 19, 2022

DOTD announced the accident just before 8:30 a.m.

The 2 right lanes are blocked on I-12 West at I-10/I-12 due to an accident. Congestion is approaching US 61 (Airline Highway). — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) July 19, 2022

Drivers coming to Baton Rouge from Denham Springs were encouraged to use Florida Boulevard or another alternate route.

The highway reopened around 9:30 a.m.

