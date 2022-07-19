One person injured in shooting at apartment off O’Neal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a shooting off of O’Neal Lane near South Harrells Ferry Road in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, July 19.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, according to emergency officials. The shooting occurred around 5:50 p.m. in the 3400 block of O’Neal Lane.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

