One person injured in shooting at apartment off O’Neal
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a shooting off of O’Neal Lane near South Harrells Ferry Road in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, July 19.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, according to emergency officials. The shooting occurred around 5:50 p.m. in the 3400 block of O’Neal Lane.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
