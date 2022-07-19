Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Non-profit serving Louisiana’s foster children, collecting gifts for Christmas Gift Campaign

Christmas may seem like a long time away, but that’s not the case for Brave Heart Children in...
Christmas may seem like a long time away, but that’s not the case for Brave Heart Children in Need!(Brave Heart Children)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Christmas may seem like a long time away, but that’s not the case for Brave Heart Children in Need!

This month is Christmas in July and it’s also kickoff time for its 2022 Christmas Gift Campaign.

Brave Heart - Children in Need is a non-profit that serves the foster children of Greater Baton Rouge and Louisiana. Organizers said there are over 3,500 children in Louisiana’s foster care system. Brave Heart is continuing to instill hope and comfort to children as they enter and transition out of foster care.

This year they are kicking off the donation campaign by placing bins in various businesses, schools and churches to collect gifts. You can place one of their bins in your office/lobby/ break room and encourage your staff and customers to give. “Elves” will come around to collect, so participating businesses have nothing else to do but offer a few feet of space.

The campaign runs from now to throughout October.

You can contact them at info@braveheartchildren.org to find out how your organization can participate.

You can also visit their Amazon Wishlist to donate gifts directly to their warehouse or simply use the list as a guide to buying gifts from the store(s) of your choice. 

Click here to view their Amazon Wishlist.

If you’re interested in volunteering you can call 225-936-7370.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding

Latest News

blood drive generic
APSO, OLOL team up for 3-day blood drive
brain injury generic
Head injury: Higher risk of Epilepsy later in life
Leaders in the City of Baker are planning to hold a public meeting on Tuesday, July 19 to...
City of Baker to discuss speed bumps during virtual public meeting
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, July 19
Heat advisory posted as temperatures trend higher, rain chances lower