Non-profit serving Louisiana’s foster children, collecting gifts for Christmas Gift Campaign

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Christmas may seem like a long time away, but that’s not the case for Brave Heart Children in Need!

This month is Christmas in July and it’s also kickoff time for its 2022 Christmas Gift Campaign.

Brave Heart - Children in Need is a non-profit that serves the foster children of Greater Baton Rouge and Louisiana. Organizers said there are over 3,500 children in Louisiana’s foster care system. Brave Heart is continuing to instill hope and comfort to children as they enter and transition out of foster care.

This year they are kicking off the donation campaign by placing bins in various businesses, schools and churches to collect gifts. You can place one of their bins in your office/lobby/ break room and encourage your staff and customers to give. “Elves” will come around to collect, so participating businesses have nothing else to do but offer a few feet of space.

The campaign runs from now to throughout October.

You can contact them at info@braveheartchildren.org to find out how your organization can participate.

You can also visit their Amazon Wishlist to donate gifts directly to their warehouse or simply use the list as a guide to buying gifts from the store(s) of your choice.

Click here to view their Amazon Wishlist.

If you’re interested in volunteering you can call 225-936-7370.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.