Man accused of killing wife arrested after leaving state, police say

Authorities report Jose Hernandez Mejia has been arrested in South Carolina after his wife was found dead inside a Virginia home.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WHNS/Gray News) - A man has been arrested in South Carolina after police say he is a suspect in his wife’s stabbing death in Virginia.

Authorities in Fairfax County said Jose Hernandez Mejia is facing a second-degree murder charge after officers found his wife’s body inside a home on July 17.

WHNS reports Mejia called a family member to tell them he stabbed his wife before leaving the state.

Deputies and agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said they took Mejia into custody in Anderson County after spotting him traveling on a highway.

