LSU football super fan Colton recovering after 47th surgery

BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU football superfan Colton Moore is recovering after his forty seventh surgery Tuesday.

Colton was born with Spina Bifida and uses a wheelchair to get around. He also has hydrocephalus, a trach, ventilator dependent at night, a feeding tube for continuous feeds due to severe hypoglycemia, and has other underlying issues, according to his GoFundMe page.

According to the Facebook page Geaux Colton the superfan had a ‘spinal cord detether.’

The post goes on the say, “Basically it’s a surgery to clip the base of his spine because it’s restricted and not able to move freely like it should and it’s causing major issues for him. You know we think the heart, lungs and brain are the most important well I’m here to tell you I have learned lots on this journey with Colton and one of them is the seriousness of the spinal cord and spinal fluid!”

Colton is back in his room recovering and according to his parents, the neurosurgeon said, “it was a great day in the OR!”

The LSU football team first learned about Colton after his mother posted to social media about how much her son loved LSU football even though he was born and raised in Alabama.

The Facebook post says, “Pray we can keep him entertained and content for the next 10 days because he has to lay flat as possible. He can however sit up some in the next 3 days just a few minutes at a time and he will be able to ride in the van home whenever he gets discharged! But the flatter we can keep him the better the outcome of surgery!”

