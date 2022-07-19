Livingston Parish deputies investigating theft of dog

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the theft of a Corgi.

The dog’s owners called deputies to the parking lot of a convenience store along Highway 42 near Airline Highway, according to investigators.

LSPO said they believe someone pulled up in the parking lot and grabbed the dog. That person drove off in an older model white GMC truck.

The dog’s owners say they simply want the dog returned.

Anyone with information that can potentially help investigators is urged to contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.