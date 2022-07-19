Facebook
Judge again extends order stopping La. abortion ban

19th Judicial District Courthouse (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - District Judge Donald Johnson issued an extension on Tuesday, July 19, to the temporary restraining order currently in place that stops the Louisiana abortion ban from taking effect.

He said the temporary restraining order once a decision is handed down in the trial for a preliminary injunction or at the end of 10 days (July 29), unless extended again before the expiration for good cause.

Judge Don Johnson at the 19th Judicial Court this morning decided not to make a ruling on the temporary order blocking the states abortion ban.
The statewide abortion ban does not have exceptions for victims of rape and incest.

Johnson extended the same order Monday and asked the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office for more information to be presented to him.

Until a ruling has been made, the temporary order will remain in place and the state’s three abortion clinics can continue to operate.

