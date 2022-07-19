Inmate dies at East Feliciana Parish Jail, State Police investigating

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An inmate died at the East Feliciana Parish Jail on Tuesday, July 19 according to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff.

Sheriff Jeff Travis tells WAFB, that the inmate was a 42-year-old man who died at an area hospital.

In the interest of transparency, Sheriff Travis says his office requested State Police to investigate it, and they agreed.

A source says no foul play is suspected at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

