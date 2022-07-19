Facebook
Iberville Parish law enforcement and educators conduct active shooter drills

Iberville parish deputies are training to respond to an active shooter at schools.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La.- Iberville parish deputies are training to respond to an active shooter at schools.

“We not just going to be sitting, we not just going to sit down and take it,” Iberville Parish Sheriff, Brett Stassi said. In the aftermath of the Uvalde shooting, Sheriff Stassi said they consider this training more important than ever.

“These people, who become SROs, school resource officers, they know what they’re up against. They know what I expect of them when they do have an active shooter and they are not waiting on any orders from me to take down this person.”

Teachers are also preparing for the worst. “We’re trying and we are not going to let anger prevent us from keeping kids safe,” Emily Martin, academy director at Math, Science, and Arts Academy West.

Martin has been an educator for 18 years and said it is important that teachers have the training they need to keep children safe, even if it just gives them peace of mind.“ But one of the things that I fear as an administrator is that school safety becomes a barrier to meaningful education for students because really all of this comes down to relationships and personal safety. A lot is being put on teachers, a lot being put on educators, school leaders, and we are not afraid,” Martin said.

Teachers are being taught to have kids spread out and use water bottles and book bags to distract the perpetrator.

“Most of our schools already had metal detectors. We want people to be more aware of their situations. With that we want them to if they do have a backpack with some books, use that to throw at the defendant. Take your water bottle, throw out anything that can get them off their game, and buy time for the SRO or law enforcement to get here,” Stassi said.

While deputies work on getting to the perpetrator as fast as possible. “We’re going to do whatever it takes to protect the children,” Stassi said.

