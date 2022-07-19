Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Heat advisory posted as temperatures trend higher, rain chances lower

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Heat Advisory is in effect today for areas near and north of the interstates from Noon through 7 PM.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, July 19
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, July 19(WAFB)

High temperatures are expected to reach the mid 90s, with heat index values likely climbing above 105° in many areas.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, July 19
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, July 19(WAFB)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, July 19
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, July 19(WAFB)

Rain won’t be much help, with only a 20% chance of showers and t-storms in today’s forecast.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, July 19
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, July 19(WAFB)

Little change is expected in the pattern in the days ahead as high pressure centered to our west builds a bit eastward and results in another run of days with above-normal temperatures. Highs will continue to reach the mid 90s through the end of the week, with upper 90s not out of the question on any given day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, July 19
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, July 19(WAFB)

Rain chances remain around 20% on Wednesday but should climb a bit higher (40%-50%) for Thursday and Friday. But even then, most of the rain is expected to hold off long enough to allow highs to still reach the mid 90s.

The extended outlook also shows no significant change. Highs in the mid 90s will be common, with occasional leaps into the upper 90s possible. Scattered, mainly afternoon storms will continue, with daily rain chances ranging from 20%-40%. If there’s any good news in the otherwise hot forecast it’s that the core of the ‘heat dome’ (ridge of high pressure) should stay a little to our west and northwest, keeping the most extreme heat in those areas.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, July 19
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, July 19(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding

Latest News

10 Day Forecast
Heat is locked-in: Plan for mid to upper 90°s each day this week
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the weather update for 8 p.m. on Monday, July 18.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, July 18
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes provides the weather for 6 p.m. for Monday, July 18.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, July 18
Jeff Morrow gives the 4 p.m. weather forecast on Monday, July 18.
FIRST ALERT 4 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, July 18