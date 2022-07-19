Heat advisory posted as temperatures trend higher, rain chances lower

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Heat Advisory is in effect today for areas near and north of the interstates from Noon through 7 PM.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, July 19 (WAFB)

High temperatures are expected to reach the mid 90s, with heat index values likely climbing above 105° in many areas.

Rain won’t be much help, with only a 20% chance of showers and t-storms in today’s forecast.

Little change is expected in the pattern in the days ahead as high pressure centered to our west builds a bit eastward and results in another run of days with above-normal temperatures. Highs will continue to reach the mid 90s through the end of the week, with upper 90s not out of the question on any given day.

Rain chances remain around 20% on Wednesday but should climb a bit higher (40%-50%) for Thursday and Friday. But even then, most of the rain is expected to hold off long enough to allow highs to still reach the mid 90s.

The extended outlook also shows no significant change. Highs in the mid 90s will be common, with occasional leaps into the upper 90s possible. Scattered, mainly afternoon storms will continue, with daily rain chances ranging from 20%-40%. If there’s any good news in the otherwise hot forecast it’s that the core of the ‘heat dome’ (ridge of high pressure) should stay a little to our west and northwest, keeping the most extreme heat in those areas.

