First responders hold summer camp for young people

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Pointe Coupee law enforcement and first responders put on a summer camp with the hope of developing stronger relationships with young people in the community.

Pointe Coupee’s First Responder Junior Academy is in session, giving some campers a chance to meet some of the brave men and women who want to keep them safe.

One of the most important topics on the list is juvenile crime and truancy.

“When they are not in school, they tend to get into trouble. So, they get into a lot of trouble, being able to be exposed to different things that you would be in school,” explains Corporal Yvonne Bowie.

Cpl. Bowie, who is the truancy officer for the parish, says since the start of COVID, they have seen more absences in school which can lead to trouble.

“So, a child that’s here in the school building is not going to be a child out there with a handgun walking around stealing,” adds Sheriff Rene’ Thibodeaux.

The sheriff’s office wants to educate their children, not just about the importance of education, but if they are ever in trouble. It’s best to reach out to someone they trust, or even law enforcement.

“Today, I wanted them to know not all law officers are bad people. We want to bridge that gap between what they see on TV and what’s real. So, I think having an SRO at a school, at any school, is a good idea,” explains Deputy Joshua Burns.

Deputy Burns is a school resource officer. He says their goal is to make sure they have a relationship with the children in their community, one where they can trust local law enforcement.

“That’s like very reassuring, it makes you feel, I feel like better even though I know how officers are,” says Marley Kador who participated at the camp.

Kador’s response is what officers want to hear from all children.

Sheriff Thibodeaux and his team are hoping that bonding and teaching kids the lessons of right and wrong will hopefully combat future crimes.

“So, it’s important to reach them, try to keep them in school, educate them so that they don’t become a person that we’re looking for on the streets, committing crimes,” adds Thibodeaux.

The campers also got the chance to interact with local firefighters and learned what they need to do if they are ever in an emergency.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.