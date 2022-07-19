Facebook
EBRPSS dedicates new facility to EBR students, families

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System will hold a dedication ceremony for the Eva Legard Center for Coastal and Environmental Studies on Tuesday, July 19 at The Water Campus.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. The Water Campus is located at 1110 S. River Road.

The program is “in partnership with LSU to give specialized knowledge, skills and resources to create a project-based outdoor model to engage students in a STEM-focused environment.”

School officials say the event will give a broad overview of the Focus Choice Schools model as a component of school choice.

The goal is to give an instructional model that increases student awareness of their environment and expands the pipeline of future scientists and researchers.

