CRIME STOPPERS: Man arrested for violating protective order
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Monday, July 18 for violating a protective order.
According to Crime Stoppers, Caleb Fontenot, 40, was wanted for a protective order violation involving a domestic encounter.
He was described as 6-foot and weighing 230 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
