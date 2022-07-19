CRIME STOPPERS: Man arrested for violating protective order

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Monday, July 18 for violating a protective order.

According to Crime Stoppers, Caleb Fontenot, 40, was wanted for a protective order violation involving a domestic encounter.

He was described as 6-foot and weighing 230 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

