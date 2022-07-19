Facebook
City of Baker to discuss speed bumps during virtual public meeting

By WAFB Staff
Jul. 19, 2022
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Leaders in the City of Baker are planning to hold a public meeting on Tuesday, July 19 to discuss the possibility of adding speed bumps around the city.

The virtual Zoom discussion is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE VIRTUAL MEETING.

The passcode to join is: 873392

For more information on how to participate, click here.

