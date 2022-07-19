City of Baker to discuss speed bumps during virtual public meeting
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Leaders in the City of Baker are planning to hold a public meeting on Tuesday, July 19 to discuss the possibility of adding speed bumps around the city.
The virtual Zoom discussion is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE VIRTUAL MEETING.
The passcode to join is: 873392
For more information on how to participate, click here.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.