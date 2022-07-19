Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

California, Texas are home to least educated cities in US, report finds

WalletHub released a report ranking current education levels found in U.S. cities.
WalletHub released a report ranking current education levels found in U.S. cities.(Thinkstock via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - From the tech world to the medical field, cities are looking into attracting highly educated workers, especially since the start of the pandemic, to help fuel economic growth.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, reports higher levels of education tend to lead to higher salaries, and those graduates want to live somewhere where they will get a good return on their educational investment.

The finance website recently shared a report on the most and least educated cities in the U.S. to determine where the educated Americans are putting their degrees to work.

WalletHub reports it compared the 150 largest metropolitan statistical areas across 11 key metrics with data ranging from the share of adults aged 25 and older with at least a bachelor’s degree to the quality of the public school system.

According to the report, Ann Arbor, Michigan, is the most educated city in the U.S. San Jose, California, was No. 2, followed by Washington, D.C., Madison, Wisconsin and San Francisco.

When it comes to the bottom of the list, Visalia, California, is the least educated city in the U.S. Brownsville, Texas, was No. 149, followed by McAllen, Texas, Bakersfield, California and Modesto, California.

WalletHub released a report ranking current education levels found in U.S. cities.
WalletHub released a report ranking current education levels found in U.S. cities.(WalletHub)

Other key findings in the report were as follows:

  • The Ann Arbor metro area has the highest share of bachelor’s degree holders aged 25 and older, 56.7%, which is 3.9 times higher than in Visalia, the metro area with the lowest at 14.6%.
  • Anchorage, Alaska, metro area has the highest gender education gap, with the share of female bachelor’s degree holders aged 25 and older at 22.78%, compared with 18.24% for their male counterparts, a difference of 4.54% favoring women.
  • For comparison, the national average for women with the same attributes is 20.6%, and it is 19.79% for their male counterparts.

The entire report can be viewed here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding

Latest News

Inmate dies at East Feliciana Parish Jail, State Police investigating
Iberville parish deputies are training to respond to an active shooter at schools
Iberville Parish law enforcement and educators conduct active shooter drills
The field day will have the new agricultural technology and information to help small farmers...
SU Ag center set for the 20th annual Morehouse parish farm field day
Regulators authorized the nation’s first so-called protein vaccine against COVID-19 last week,...
CDC advisers endorse more traditional Novavax COVID shot
First responders hold summer camp for young people
First responders hold summer camp for young people