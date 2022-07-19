Facebook
BRPD investigating deadly shooting, carjacking

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting and carjacking that took place on late Monday, July 18.

Police said Victor Gomez Vargas, 30, was shot during the incident and died at the scene.

According to investigators, it happened on Lorna Avenue near Marque Ann Drive around 10:30 p.m.

Authorities found the unoccupied vehicle on La Margie Avenue near Stacy Drive.

Detectives have not yet identified a suspect.

Anyone who may know something about the investigation that can help police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

