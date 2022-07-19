Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul receives award from FBI

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul and Louisiana State Troopers receive awards from FBI
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul and Louisiana State Troopers receive awards from FBI(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul received an award from the FBI for an investigation that he participated in during his time with Louisiana State Police.

The investigation led to the arrest of former DEA agent Chad Scott and three other members of the New Orleans-based federal drug task force, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The case lasted for five years and led to Scott receiving a sentence of 13 years in prison for several counts of corruption.

Several Louisiana State Troopers also received awards for their involvement in the investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding

Latest News

Clay and Sheila Fletcher
Parents plead not guilty in death of daughter found on couch with feces around it; trial date set for 2023
Experts give advice to clean up your online personal profile
Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women
‘It’s a temporary fix’: Violent youth offenders could be moving to Jetson Center near Baker sooner than expected
Kingfisher Avenue house fire.
Arrest made in arson where 4 firefighters treated for heat exhaustion while battling house fire