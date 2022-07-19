Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul receives award from FBI

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul received an award from the FBI for an investigation that he participated in during his time with Louisiana State Police.

The investigation led to the arrest of former DEA agent Chad Scott and three other members of the New Orleans-based federal drug task force, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The case lasted for five years and led to Scott receiving a sentence of 13 years in prison for several counts of corruption.

Several Louisiana State Troopers also received awards for their involvement in the investigation.

