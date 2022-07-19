Facebook
APSO, OLOL team up for 3-day blood drive

blood drive generic
blood drive generic(MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) and Our Lady of the Lake (OLOL) are partnering for a 3-day blood drive to help increase donations.

Your donation can help save a life, organizers say.

The locations and times are listed below:

Tuesday, July 19

7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

828 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales, La. 70737

Wednesday, July 20

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

2384 Lemanville Cutoff Rd., Donaldsonville, La. 70737

Thursday, July 21

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

13200 Airline Highway, Gonzales, La. 70737

Donors should eat before donating, bring a picture I.D., bring reading glasses, wear a face covering and be 17 years of age or older.

