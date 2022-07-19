All lanes open after overturned trailer blocks traffic on I-12 West at I-10/I-12 merge
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The right two lanes were blocked on I-12 West at the I-10/I-12 merge due to an overturned vehicle on Tuesday morning.
DOTD announced the accident just before 8:30 a.m.
Drivers coming to Baton Rouge from Denham Springs were encouraged to use Florida Boulevard or another alternate route.
The highway reopened around 9:30 a.m.
