Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Alabama, Saban headline while Leach entertains on Day 2 of SEC Media Days

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WAFB) - Two of LSU’s SEC West opponents took the podium on Tuesday, July 19, with the Alabama Crimson Tide and head coach Nick Saban headlining the second day of the 2022 SEC Football Media Days in Atlanta.

Jacques Doucet and Jordy Culotta will talk Alabama, Mississippi State, and more LSU football at 7 p.m.

Saban, of course, was asked about the comments made by him and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher related to name, image, and likeness deads. Saban said he has “no issues or problems” with Fisher.

Saban was joined by Heisman Trophy winner, quarterback Bryce Young, as well as linebacker Will Anderson and defensive back Jordan Battle.

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach has quickly become a favorite among journalists due to his entertaining responses to questions and he didn’t disappoint at this event.

He commented on the dance moves by new LSU head coach Brian Kelly that was in social media posts by the Tigers.

“I don’t know, you’ve got to give Coach Kelly an A for effort,” said Leach.

He also said he wished he’d watched more Netflix and gave recommendations of shows and movies he enjoyed on the streaming service.

South Carolina and Vanderbilt were also featured at the event Tuesday.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding

Latest News

Livonia Wildcats
2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Livonia Wildcats
LSU pitcher Paul Gervase (35)
2022 MLB Draft: Mets take LSU pitcher Paul Gervase in 12th round
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU takes podium on first day of 2022 SEC Media Days
St. John Eagles
2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: St. John Eagles