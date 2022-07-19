2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Livonia Wildcats

LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - It’s hard to believe it’s already been nine years since the Livonia Wildcats made their first trip to the Superdome as the No. 1 seed in Class 3A and won the title the very next year.

But life in Class 4A football has not been a pleasant experience for the Cats in recent years. They are coming off a 2-8 season in 2021, where they didn’t even make the playoffs.

The undermanned Cats gave up an average of 55 points in six of those eight defeats.

But with 17 starters back and 12 bona fide senior leaders, that baptism under fire could pay off if the message from third-year coach Josh Laborde sinks in.

