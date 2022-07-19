Facebook
2022 MLB Draft: Mets take LSU pitcher Paul Gervase in 12th round

LSU pitcher Paul Gervase (35)
LSU pitcher Paul Gervase (35)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of LSU’s top relief pitchers, Paul Gervase has been drafted in the 12th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the New York Mets. Gervase had originally tweeted out on Monday, July 18 that he would be returning for another season in Baton Rouge, but has since deleted that tweet after being taken by the Mets on Tuesday, July 19, the final day of the MLB Draft.

Gervase had tweeted out “Tiger nation!! LETS RUN IT BACK!” on Monday, July 18.

Paul Gervase deleted tweet.
Paul Gervase deleted tweet.(WAFB)

After being taken by the Mets Gervase tweeted out, “Thank you Tiger nation for everything!! Forever LSU!!!”

In his first season in Baton Rouge, the 6-foot-10 pitcher was tied for second on the team in appearances with 29 and went 4-1 with a 1.85 ERA over 39.0 innings pitched with six saves. He allowed 22 hits while strikingout 52 batters and allowing 14 walks while holding opponents’ batting average to a team-low .157.

On Monday the Tigers saw Eric Reyzelman, one of their other top pitchers this past season drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees.

