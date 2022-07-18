Second jury finds Prairieville man guilty of murder

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Prairieville man has been found guilty of shooting and killing a fellow Prairieville resident.

On July 14, 2022, an Ascension Parish jury found Donovan Darville, 32, guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the 2017 shooting death of Clarence Harvey, 27, according to the 23rd Judicial District Court.

Back in 2019, a different jury found Darville guilty of this crime. But, according to a spokesman with the DA’s office, Darville’s conviction on the murder charge was overturned based on the law regarding non-unanimous jury verdicts.

Darville’s sentencing is tentatively set for Sept. 12, 2022. A second-degree murder conviction in Louisiana carries a mandatory life sentence.

The shooting happened at a home in Ascension Parish on April 18, 2017.

According to officials, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the reported shooting and found Harvey suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told detectives that Darville arrived at the scene, made contact with Harvey, and fired multiple gunshots in his direction. The two had reportedly had an argument sometime before the day of the shooting, according to officials.

APSO arrested Darville and booked him into the Ascension Parish Jail.

