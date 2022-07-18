Facebook
‘Rusty’ is looking for his fur-ever home!

Rusty is looking for a home
Rusty is looking for a home(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rescue Rehome Repeat of South Louisiana is hosting a pet adoption event this weekend!

The event is called ‘It’s Paw-Ty Time!’

It will take place at The Urban Hound at 10202 Perkins Rowe in Baton Rouge, on Saturday July 23, from 10am until 2pm.

You can apply to adopt a dog like Rusty, who was featured on WAFB here. https://www.rescuerehomerepeat.com/forms.html

Rescue Rehome Repeat is also looking for fosters as well!

Take a look at some of the pets they have available here: https://www.rescuerehomerepeat.com/available-animals.html

