‘Rusty’ is looking for his fur-ever home!
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rescue Rehome Repeat of South Louisiana is hosting a pet adoption event this weekend!
The event is called ‘It’s Paw-Ty Time!’
It will take place at The Urban Hound at 10202 Perkins Rowe in Baton Rouge, on Saturday July 23, from 10am until 2pm.
You can apply to adopt a dog like Rusty, who was featured on WAFB here. https://www.rescuerehomerepeat.com/forms.html
Rescue Rehome Repeat is also looking for fosters as well!
Take a look at some of the pets they have available here: https://www.rescuerehomerepeat.com/available-animals.html
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.