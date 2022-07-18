Report: EBR Sheriff’s Office getting body cameras by 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are set to become equipped with body cameras by the year 2023, according to a report from The Advocate newspaper.

The report says the sheriff’s office has ordered 175 of the cameras from a police equipment maker known as Axon Enterprise. The company is based out of Arizona.

The cameras are part of a five-year contract with Axon, which will have EBRSO paying the company $193,922 for the cameras during the first year. There will also be thousands of dollars paid to Axon for storage, software, and licensing.

Patrol deputies will be the first to receive the body cameras, according to The Advocate.

The Baton Rouge Police Department started becoming equipped with body cameras from Axon back in 2017. At the time of that announcement, BRPD had ordered more than 600 cameras for each of its officers.

