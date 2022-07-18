Pro-Choice and Pro-Life advocates react to The Trigger Law Hearing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Last week, The 19th Judicial District Court Judge Donald Johnson, issued a temporary restraining order, stopping the trigger laws here in Louisiana from taking effect until Monday’s hearing.

Tomorrow, Judge Johnson will decide whether abortion clinics can still provide services, until a lawsuit challenging Louisiana’s law goes to trial in the future.

Angela Adkins with the pro-choice group ‘10,000 Women Louisiana’ is hoping the judge sides in their favor tomorrow.

“I certainly hope that tomorrow we have more relief granted because the law is unconstitutionally vague and Louisiana doctors really don’t know what they are allowed to do.” Angela Adkins, 10,000 Women Louisiana.

On the contrary, Tara Wicker with ‘Louisiana Black Advocates for Life’ believes the judge needs to listen to the voices of Louisiana citizens, who voted in pro-life lawmakers to put these trigger laws in place.

“Then we are able to really come together as a community and stand up for supporting women and supporting their ability to be able to bring their beautiful babies into the world and provide them with all of the resources and support and love and care that an expecting mom deserves. " Tara Wicker, State Director of the Louisiana Black Advocates for Life.

The hearing will take place at 8:30 am, at the 19th Judicial District Courthouse in Baton Rouge.

