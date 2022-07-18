OLOL Cancer Institiute performs first HIPEC surgery, treating cancers in the abdomen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center is now performing HIPEC, a surgery treating patients with cancers in the abdomen.

“Unfortunately, this is very common,” said Dr. Mohammad Al Efishat, a surgical oncologist Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute. “This includes cancers of the appendix that has spread into the lining of the abdomen.

He said colon cancer is also common in Baton Rouge. Al Efishat said he performed the first HIPEC (hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy) surgery in the region.

“This is usually done for cancers that have spread into the inside of the abdomen or the lining of the abdomen but have not spread elsewhere,” said Al Efishat.

They remove the old visible tumor and treat the abdomen with heated chemotherapy.

“It serves patient population who otherwise have options or sometimes get sent to hospice care,” said Al Efishat.

The surgery takes 10 to 15 hours. A team works together to determine the best candidate for the surgery. Al Efishat said many factors contribute to the number of abdomen cancers in Baton Rouge.

“It’s usually a combination of environmental factors that includes the diet, the chemicals that we are exposed to in the environment as well as genetic factors,” said Al Efishat.

He has performed this surgery on one patient in the capital city so far. They are expected to be fully recovered by the end of the month.

