Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

EBRSO: Man shot in Gardere Sunday night

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in the Gardere...
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in the Gardere area.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in the Gardere area.

A man was shot in the 8200 block of Keel Avenue, just off Gardere Lane, at around 8:10 Sunday evening.

A spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office tells WAFB there was a house party at the location at the time of the shooting.

Witnesses told deputies the man was shot while several people were playing with a gun.

The identity of the victim has not been released yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged

Latest News

Pro-Choice and Pro-Life advocates react to The Trigger Law Hearing
heart of louisiana
Heart of Louisiana: Chief Artist
The Louisiana Purchase card provides welfare assistance. (FOX 8/FILE)
SNAP back online after outage, says DCFS
70-year-old woman drowns in Livingston Parish