EBRSO: Man shot in Gardere Sunday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in the Gardere area.

A man was shot in the 8200 block of Keel Avenue, just off Gardere Lane, at around 8:10 Sunday evening.

A spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office tells WAFB there was a house party at the location at the time of the shooting.

Witnesses told deputies the man was shot while several people were playing with a gun.

The identity of the victim has not been released yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

