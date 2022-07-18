EBRSO: Man shot in Gardere Sunday night
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in the Gardere area.
A man was shot in the 8200 block of Keel Avenue, just off Gardere Lane, at around 8:10 Sunday evening.
A spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office tells WAFB there was a house party at the location at the time of the shooting.
Witnesses told deputies the man was shot while several people were playing with a gun.
The identity of the victim has not been released yet.
The investigation is ongoing.
