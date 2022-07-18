LSU takes podium on first day of 2022 SEC Media Days

ATLANTA (WAFB) - New LSU head football coach Brian Kelly, along with three Tiger players, stepped up to the podium to field questions from sports journalists on the first day of the 2022 SEC Football Media Days on Monday, July 18.

Kelly was joined by junior defensive end BJ Ojulari, junior linebacker Mike Jones Jr., and sophomore wide receiver Jack Bech.

LSU wide receiver Jack Bech was one of three players representing the Tigers at SEC Media Days in Atlanta.

“Are we going to announce the quarterback after three days? Probably not.” @LSUfootball Brian Kelly says #LSU probably won’t name a starter until late in camp. pic.twitter.com/fGoFncqYr3 — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) July 18, 2022

#LSU Brian Kelly great words about the @LSUfootball fan base. Paraphrasing - yes, they want to win every game. But they also want a competitive team that plays hard, represents #LSU well and makes them proud. #SECMD22 pic.twitter.com/XVY7zDZbCN — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) July 18, 2022

“Graduating Champions” is a real thing now at #LSU, says BJ Ojulari. Ojulari says @LSUfootball team GPA took a big jump in the spring. @WAFB #SECMD22 pic.twitter.com/YGW0jSUgmk — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) July 18, 2022

#LSU Jack Bech says NIL isn’t really discussed in the locker room.



“That really hasn’t been a problem at all.”



“That’s not something that gets in our way.” pic.twitter.com/bBKLGsjhWQ — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) July 18, 2022

“That’s my job.” @LSUfootball linebacker Mikes Jones Jr. says he’s ready to play inside and take on that responsibility. #LSU #SECMediaDays pic.twitter.com/u3ij0glR4w — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) July 18, 2022

#LSU Mike Jones Jr. says when you reflect back 5-10 years from now, it will show Brian Kelly was the perfect hire for @LSUfootball. #SECMediaDays pic.twitter.com/ZOQI8Xz1aI — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) July 18, 2022

