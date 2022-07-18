Facebook
LSU relief pitcher Paul Gervase to return for another season

LSU pitcher Paul Gervase (35)
LSU pitcher Paul Gervase (35)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of LSU’s top relief pitchers is returning for another season in purple and gold as Paul Gervase went on Twitter to announce his return to the Tigers. Gervase tweeted out “Tiger nation!! LETS RUN IT BACK!” on Monday, July 18.

In his first season in Baton Rouge, the 6-foot-10 pitcher was tied for second on the team in appearances with 29 and went 4-1 with a 1.85 ERA over 39.0 innings pitched with six saves. He allowed 22 hits while strikingout 52 batters and allowing 14 walks while holding opponents’ batting average to a team-low .157.

On Monday the Tigers saw Eric Reyzelman, one of their top pitchers last season drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees.

